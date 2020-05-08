Gov't for the people
To whom it may concern,
Here is my view in response to Mike Cox's forum article of April 28, 2020: "Supporting NEPA modernizing."
I, too, am a strong believer in a government that works for, not against, the people. Climate change looms over us now more than ever and will still be with us after COVID-19 has passed. A government that has not even acknowledged that this environmental threat exists, can never work for the people, only against.
Tom Piehl
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.