 

Gov't for the people

To whom it may concern,

Here is my view in response to Mike Cox's forum article of April 28, 2020: "Supporting NEPA modernizing."

I, too, am a strong believer in a government that works for, not against, the people. Climate change looms over us now more than ever and will still be with us after COVID-19 has passed. A government that has not even acknowledged that this environmental threat exists, can never work for the people, only against.

Tom Piehl

Traverse City

Tags

Recommended for you