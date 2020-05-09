Re-opening Michigan
I’m worried! Businesses want to reopen in the pandemic. If they do, then they should be required by emergency order to self-insure all employees for COVID-19. All healthcare expenses covered like we had with auto insurance, no co-pays. They can require employees to return to work, but they must then be responsible for healthcare issues.
The emergency order should be national, but I don’t think Trump cares for working people anywhere. Perhaps each state governor can mandate health insurance for employees as a condition of reopening until an effective vaccine is readily available (six months to 12 months?). Only then do we have a chance of normalcy circa 2019.
If the governor doesn’t have legal authority for that, then the state legislature should pass a re-opening law with a similar statewide healthcare requirement.
If people have to work in the pandemic, their healthcare should be a standard benefit, no co-pays at all for pandemic issues.
Tom Pierce
Rapid City
