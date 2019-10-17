Second Amendment
We don’t need anti-gun laws in the U.S.
More people are saved with guns than lost, and most firearm deaths are from handguns — NOT rifles.
The AR-15 is the civilian grade variant of the M16 and other military grade weapons. Also, the AR means ArmaLite Rifle, the manufacturers.
School shootings often happen with police having prior knowledge or by banned or restricted guns.
People watch violent films and play violent video games, yet haven’t committed violent crime. I consume violent movies and video games and my favorite jokes are offensive or dark, yet I hate killing a bug.
It’s untrue that people with depression aren’t allowed to own firearms because they might hurt someone. I’m not allowed to own a firearm despite having no desire to harm anyone. It’s because some bad people with depression did bad things.
The point of the Second Amendment is to overthrow the government if it’s oppressive. How can this happen when guns are banned or you need certification? Say the U.S. becomes Nazi Germany or the Soviet Union, what are you going to do without a gun?
Solve school shootings with armed and trained guards. You don’t need a warning or to worry about not getting there in time; you’re already there.
Isaiah Pickard
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.