The recent turmoil involving TCAPS and the departure of our new superintendent has resulted in criticism of our school board. I want to express my support for school board members Jeff Leonhardt and Pam Forton. I have known and worked with them for more than 10 years. They are both extremely honest and ethical, and I trust they are looking out for our students and staff in any decision. I don’t know any more about what happened or why it happened, but my trust in Jeff and Pam remains. I voted for them and will do so again.
Kathryn Phillips
Traverse City
