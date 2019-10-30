Trust remains

The recent turmoil involving TCAPS and the departure of our new superintendent has resulted in criticism of our school board. I want to express my support for school board members Jeff Leonhardt and Pam Forton. I have known and worked with them for more than 10 years. They are both extremely honest and ethical, and I trust they are looking out for our students and staff in any decision. I don’t know any more about what happened or why it happened, but my trust in Jeff and Pam remains. I voted for them and will do so again.

Kathryn Phillips

Traverse City

