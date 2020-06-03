Vote for Schweitzer
I support Dave Schweitzer in his re-election to the Cherryland Electric Board. I've known Dave for 20-plus years as a friend and business colleague. Dave is extremely committed to his northern Michigan community and served in leadership roles in numerous nonprofits and other organizations in the area. Dave also owned his own business in the Traverse City area for over 25 years.
As a member of the Cherryland Electric Board, Dave strives to insure financial stability during this time of economic disruption. Dave is also a strong proponent of reliable and affordable electricity during this crucial time.
Dave will continue working hard for the customers and stakeholders of Cherryland Electric.
Thomas A. Pezzetti, Jr.
Traverse City
