Trump impeachment
If, as expected, the House impeaches President Trump and the Senate absolves him, Trump will feel free to continue strong-arming foreign leaders to obtain “dirt” on his political opponents. Our next president could conceivably be chosen by a foreign power rather than by the American people.
Similarly, if Trump continues to make misguided foreign policy decisions of the sort he made in Syria, what other dangerous decisions might lie ahead? The security of our nation could be compromised, and our friends could begin to view Russia as a more dependable ally than the United States.
We cannot allow Donald Trump to destroy our fair elections and our reputation around the world. He must be impeached and removed from office as soon as possible.
Gary C. Petty
Bellaire
