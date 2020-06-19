Support local and state relief
I support teachers, police forces and firefighters who were left behind by the federal government’s response to COVID-19. To date, Congress passed four relief bills amounting to nearly $3 trillion. The first primarily contributed to public health and administrative and other costs. The second, third and fourth supported big corporations, the unemployed and small businesses. But when it came time to support state and local governments, which fund schools and police, the coffers were empty.
The economic downturn depleted sales and income tax revenue for states and for teachers, police and others. Michigan’s school fund may be 30 percent short next year. This will be felt by our teachers, their families and our children.
The Trump administration and its supporters in Congress claim state and local funds were mismanaged and wasted previously. While there is some truth to this, we're not talking about the past. The argument is hypocritical since the federal government can also be reckless with our money.
The federal government can operate on a deficit while state and local governments cannot. The federal government can assume trillions of dollars worth of debt while states beg for scraps.
If we can afford to bail out Boeing we can afford to help state and local governments. Contact your congresspersons to support those who truly need our support.
Gary C. Petty
Bellaire
