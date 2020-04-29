Political motivation
Jefferson Davis was the first president to encourage armed rebellion against the state governments. Now Donald Trump’s name can be added to the list.
Forty-four governors have imposed “stay-at-home” restrictions to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the governors are Republicans. So why did Trump single out just three of the states to “liberate”? The answer is purely political — he is motivating his base to rebel in the so-called “Democratic” states. It is shameful, irresponsible behavior that demonstrates how unfit Trump is to lead our nation.
None dare call it treason, but that's what it seems to be.
Gary C. Petty
Bellaire
