Torch lake needs help
The Torch Lake Protection Alliance (TLPA) has embarked upon an ambitious and costly program of water testing to study the changes that are occurring in Torch Lake, including possible causes of golden brown algae (GBA) as described in your recent article (Aug. 30) and subsequent editorial (Sept. 2). The duration and cost of our program differ somewhat from those stated in your newspaper. The program may last as long as four years and could cost as much as $185,000 all together.
We have hired the finest scientists in Michigan to perform the work. The discoveries we make will be shared with — and will potentially benefit — any number of lakes in northern Michigan. Every worker and business in the region stand to benefit as well, because the health of our economy is tied directly to the health of our lakes.
According to your editorial, many people have shown an interest in our program. However, we need help in our endeavor. If you are interested in helping to make our program possible and keeping Torch Lake blue, please contact us at tlpa@torchlake.com.
Gary C. Petty
TLPA board member
Bellaire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.