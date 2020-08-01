Smits gets my vote
We need Andy Smits as drain commissioner. The recent storms flooded my home. Andy determined the cause and the cure and started working with our neighbors to address the runoff problems that threatened our homes and safety. His experience in engineering and regulations was invaluable. Andy got the right officials involved and designed a solution to retain runoff and buffer future storms. He is decisive and works well with others. I am lucky he is my neighbor.
He is getting my vote for county drain commissioner on Aug. 4. Andy is the most qualified and experienced candidate for this job.
Ken Petterson
Traverse City
