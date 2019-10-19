Silence is not golden
“Ok2Say” is a program in schools that encourages students to speak up when they witness someone who may be threatening violent action. “See something — Say something” is another admonishment to alert authorities to potential threats, just as “Silent Observer” tip lines are designed for citizens to anonymously report potential crimes before any damage is done.
No one expects these concerned citizens to provide documentation or corroborating witnesses, nor to risk giving their name publicly. Whistle-blower identity is protected because there is truth to the phrase “snitches get stitches,” while prominent journalists in Saudi Arabia can’t even be stitched back together.
We must demand thorough investigations when reports of illegal, immoral or unethical acts are perpetrated — especially by government officials. Speaking up and reporting bad actors makes you a hero, while calling someone a “snitch,” “traitor” or “spy” presumes your guilt as a co-conspirator who uses slurs to intimidate the heroes who stand up to corrupt power.
Here at home, recent crimes were uncovered and indictments issued, and Michigan’s Republican legislators overwhelmingly voted for Larry Inman to resign, but our Grand Traverse County commissioners remain complicit through their silence.
Even rotten apples don’t fall far from the corruption tree.
David Petrove
Interlochen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.