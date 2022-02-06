Make Peace - Not War
How many times have you heard a few chords of some tune when you knew instantly what the song is? It is a familiar tune, you know the rhythm, the beat of the drums and all the words. The world is listening to the overture from a very frightening rhapsody played by these United States.
We have heard this tune many times before. It begins with “those people are not a good, god-fearing Christian people like us”, followed by the refrain “they have a terrible dictator who is a threat to our interests”, and then some loud drums beating “war!, War! ,WAR!” The orchestra has rehearsed and everyone knows what comes next.
It does not matter what Vladimir Putin does. We have been rehearsing this for over a hundred years. We even had a practice session in 1918 when several hundred Michigan soldiers lost their lives invading Russia in a failed attempt to re-install the Tsarist regime.
Gorbachev mistakenly believed he could change tunes by conceding to the United States and it bought them some time, but we have continuously sung the nuclear-war song against both Russia and China since the early 1950s.
Stop the U.S. war machine. Play for peace.
David Petrove
Interlochen