We need Smits
Recent storms flooded my home with silt, water and mud and within hours, Andy Smits determined the cause and cure and worked with our neighbors to address runoff problems that threatened our homes and safety.
This flood made it to West Grand Traverse Bay where Andy connected with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to address this problem. His experience in engineering and regulations was invaluable. Andy quickly got the right officials involved and designed a solution to retain runoff and buffer future storms.
He is decisive and works well with others. He gets my vote for county drain commissioner on Aug. 4.
David Peterson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.