Remain calm
Fear — that seems to be the driving emotion for everyone at the moment. Fear of going outside, fear of a spreading virus, fear of how to make ends meet. I know this mentality well. I am one of those who graduated high school in 2004 — that timeline put me graduating college in 2008 just as the economy tanked. I remember it well, how difficult things were, and since have been waiting for the next hammer to drop.
That hammer is falling now, but, rather than run to fear, I have chosen to hold on to positivity. I don't fear the virus — not because it's not dangerous — but I have researched as much as I could and I'm informed and led not by blind fear, but facts. I'm not afraid of what will happen with the economy, because there is nothing I can do to change it at this point. I choose to remain optimistic and focus on what I can change rather than what I can't.
We are all in this together, so I hope you will do as I have and remain calm, take time to refocus and plan out what you can do to get life back to normal.
Chris Pelvin
Beulah
