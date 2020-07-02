A wave of change is coming.
To all that are frustrated and fed up with the political nightmare that has become a government: I stand with you in the same frustration and disbelief. There is a change coming. Question is what do we want that change to be? We have the power to decide and we need to think carefully about how we act over the next few months.
As I have sat here over the past few months watching the division of our nation increase, I have become even more concerned with the future of our community and country. I remember the '90s and how people could disagree, still maintain composure and remain friends. I am finding it increasingly more important to find common ground with all parties.
The best option that we have at this is breaking from the two-party system that has gripped our nation for so long. Please research the other candidates running and please, for the benefit of the community and country we love, stop the fighting and disrespect. Show love and comprise.
You are loved.
Christopher Pelvin
Beulah
