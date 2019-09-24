Ironman inconvenience
I visited Venice several years ago and experienced road closures similar to our Ironman Triathlon. After disembarking our water transportation, we encountered the Venice Marathon, which hosted 8,000 runners. The race route bordered the waterway and our hotel was on the other side of the street.
The Italians handled the situation quite well. The Polizia held the crowd away from the street, but once there was a break in the race, the Polizia would escort as many as possible that needed to cross the street. Our tour group was loaded with luggage and everyone helped everyone, young and old.While we waited for an opening to cross, we all watched and applauded the racers.
It was a wonderful experience and everyone got to their destination without hours of delay. It was such a simple solution to keep pedestrians and street vehicles moving while respecting the safety of the racers.
Cindy Pekkala
Interlochen
