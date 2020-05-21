Dave's experience
I’ve known and worked with Dave for almost six years now. During these uncertain economic times, his extensive experience in the financial industry make him the strong leader needed to help maintain the financial stability of the co-op. He is dedicated to his position on the board currently, and is passionate about providing Cherryland customers with the best service, consistency and affordability. His calm, steady approach to business is exactly what is needed in a time when there is so much uncertainty for so many of us.
Megan Pegan-Naylor
Traverse City
