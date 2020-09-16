Anti-bias training imperative
The Sept. 9 Record-Eagle reported that Leelanau County Administrator Chet Janik hired Sociologist Professor Diane Carpenter Emling to provide anti-bias training to the county commissioners. This report provides more evidence that anti-bias training is absolutely a necessity. Racism is again exposed on the County Commission by three county commissioners.
Commissioner Carolyn Rentenbach proposed a resolution that Leelanau County recognize October as Indigenous Peoples Month. Commission Chair William Bunek opposed, saying it is already recognized nationally. Then Commissioner Melinda Lautner said she thinks having the one-day designation is more effective. Wrong, one month is more effective than one day. Do the math. Does 1/12th have more value than 1/365th and which one has more impact? Commissioner Debra Rushton also said one day has more impact. They can't themselves, while discussing anti-bias training, racism is back on display.
The three commissioners don't understand the debt of gratitude that is owed to the Grand Traverse Band. The Band once owned 87,000 acres of Leelanau County that was illegally taken via illegal means and not a single tribal member has sought legal recourse for return of title or compensation. Anti-bias training for the commissioners is absolutely necessary and decades over due. Thank you, Chet Janik.
Alvin Pedwaydon
Traverse City
