Racism alive in Leelanau
Racism is alive and well in Leelanau County. Tom Eckerle of the road commission publicly used the N-word on at least three occasions two days in succession. This racist must be removed either by majority vote or executive order, if possible.
I believe outside funding sources —Michigan Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration — should be made aware of this act of racism in order to help expedite the removal of Tom Eckerle. I expect that someone will defend him by asking he apologize then be forgiven and everyone would carry on like this never happened.
I am member of the Grand Traverse Band, I am a veteran and I am an elder and I wonder what his feelings are regarding Native Americans. GTB is also a funding source of Leelanau County and our tribal council should censure this racist, as well as ask for his removal. Racism, hate and love all share something in common and that is that they all come from the heart. Racism has been emboldened over the past 42 months and racism will always remain in the heart of Tom Eckerle and he should be removed for office as soon as possible.
Al Pedwaydon
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.