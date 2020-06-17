Letter: Pedwaydon
Walz should reconsider statement
I read the Minneapolis article about the protesters of George Floyd’s killing. I am shocked what Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had to say. Like Trump, he has not a single cognizant thought on how to address the decades-old problem of police deadly force used on people of color. Instead of using words to calm the horrendous situation, he chooses to align his words with that of Trump, with threats of additional lethal force. Gov. Walz can’t help himself viewing this situation thru the eyes of the white ruling class.
I will now quote his words: “The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd, it is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities.” Let’s analyze his quote. “Attacking civil society” wasn’t George Floyd attacked as part of “civil society”? “Instilling fear” wasn’t George Floyd instilled with “fear” for his life? “Disrupting our great cities” didn’t the police of this great city disrupt the life of George Floyd and his family?
Gov. Walz, you might want to reevaluate your statement. Governor, write some laws to protect civil society from police excessive and deadly force inflicted on minorities.
Alvin “Al” Pedwaydon
Traverse City
