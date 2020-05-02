Protecting lives
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, thank you. Trump is terrified of "that woman," Gov. Whitmer, and he and his horde are going to try to discredit and damage her. They will try to use her stay-at-home-order and her travel ban against her.
In the Traverse City region, in Elk Rapids, the village president wrote to Gov. Whitmer to voice concerns about the dangers of summer residents coming to their town in mass and likely bringing the coronavirus with them. I'm sure that many come from the epicenter of Wayne County and could infect many of us. Within days of the letter, Gov. Whitmer ordered the travel ban.
We all know that Trump is a totally irrational person and wouldn't tell the truth if our lives depended on it and will spread many falsehoods in his quest. Let's all prepare for Trump's attack onslaught and do all we can to support our governor, "that woman," because she is protecting our lives.
Al Pedwaydon
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.