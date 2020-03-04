Racist metaphors
I read Alexa Zoellner's Jan. 26 article regarding refugees.
I'm astonished that TC, metaphorically, has people who would "wear white sheets and who would burn crosses" against the refugees. I use this shocking metaphor to bring attention to the many times Native American racist metaphors are used openly and daily without any regard who they may offend. Examples: "Off the Reservation" and the one just used by Commissioner Bryce Hundley, "Circle the Wagons." Off the reservation actually means leaving the "Internment Camp," the "Prisoner of War Camp," the "Ghetto," the land the government allowed tribes to maintain after "Genocidal Wars." "Circle the Wagons" actually means that invaders wanted to protect themselves from attack by the owners of the land the invaders are going to steal. Many incursions took place that needed defending and we all know that much land/resources were taken.
The article addresses acceptance of refugees, which is positive, but inadvertently exposes other prejudices. This is not unusual; I have addressed this problem with major media networks as well. I am a Grand Traverse Band Tribal member, so I know of what I speak. Always be aware, words matter.
Al Pedwaydon
Veteran and GTB tribal member
Traverse City
