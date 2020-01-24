Re: Iranian strike on Iraqi airbase
We should get out of the Middle East. Our troops and military bases don’t belong in their sovereign countries. We sure wouldn’t permit any foreign country to have military bases in our country.
It’s hard to believe that a draft dodger is now making decisions to send our military to war where some will likely die. Congress and the Senate must put an end to this draft dodger's lunacy.
Al Pedwaydon
Traverse City
