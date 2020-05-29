New WPA, CCC?
Franklin Delano Roosevelt had the vision to create meaningful work for the unemployed during the Great Depression. Once again, we need sweeping federal programs to put people back to work, even as we wait for some of the old jobs — many will never return. A new Civilian Conservation Corps could be working to restore and regenerate the land, the water, the soil, the trees, the parks, the farms. We could be building housing for those in need, and creating new transportation systems. We could be replacing and repairing infrastructure. All this and more.
Where is the leadership? Where are the people with the sense to see that when you lift up those in need, you lift the nation? Instead of handing out piddling checks that barely cover food, much less rent, why not give people meaningful work? This administration is not only AWOL, it's the biggest criminal enterprise in our nation's history, seeking to return us to the days of slavery and Native genocide while the rich line their pockets. Let's demand progress in the right direction. A green future, and desperately needed regenerative work for all who need it.
Elizabeth Paxson
Traverse City
