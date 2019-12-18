Ah, yes ... remembering when!
Remember when Donald Trump received $500,000 for a speech in Moscow paid for by Renaissance Capital, a company tied to Russian intelligence agencies? Oh wait, that was Bill Clinton. Remember when Donald Trump approved the sale of 20 percent of U.S. uranium to the Russians while he was secretary of state, which gave control of it to Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation in Russia? Oh wait, that was Hillary Clinton. Remember when Donald Trump lied about that and said he wasn't a part of approving the deal that gave the Russians one-fifth of our uranium, but then his emails were leaked showing he did lie about it? Oh wait, that was Hillary Clinton and John Podesta. Remember when Donald Trump got $145 million from shareholders of the uranium company sold to the Russians? Oh wait, that was Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation. Remember when Donald Trump accepted millions in donations from Russian oligarchs like the chairman of a company that's part of the Russian Nuclear Research Cluster, the wife of the mayor of Moscow and a close pal of Putin? Oh wait, that was the Clinton Foundation. Trump's ties to Russia are really "disgusting!"
Paul Patchen
Kewadin
