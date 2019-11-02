Respect for taxpayers
This year’s Traverse City Commission and mayor elections may be the most important ever.
TIF extension, trees, short term rentals, taxes and FishPass ... new commissioners will shape Traverse City’s future. The Chamber’s PAC is spending thousands on candidates who correctly answered the Chamber’s pro-business questionnaire.
I am urging a vote for candidates who don’t have a special interest agenda. Good common sense, respect for the City, City taxpayers and the environment are what we need. Please, don’t vote for special interests in Traverse City.
Vote for Jim Carruthers (Mayor), Roger Putman (City Commission) and Tom Mair (City Commission).
Grant Parsons
Traverse City
