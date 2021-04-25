Traverse City's true legacy
The guest Forum in Saturday's Record Eagle commented on the FishPass lawsuit. The writer is the proud owner of the construction business waiting to build the $20 million project. He called FishPass a “legacy” for his business.
I agree the FishPass suit is about a legacy, but not a legacy of construction companies, $20 million, or economic development. The legacy issue of FishPass is about City residents’ right to vote on parkland disposal.
The ancestors and early developers of Traverse City thought parks were so special they needed special protection. They had a tougher fight for economic survival than we, but they wrote a constitution -- the City Charter – that says no portion of a park can be disposed of by "contract, lease or negotiation" without a 60 percent vote.
In contrast to that legacy of parkland protection, modern city officials periodically decide to trade a piece of city parkland for a few pieces of silver, and try to end-run the voting requirement. That’s what the FishPass lawsuit is about.
When will City Hall understand Traverse City’s greatest legacy – the right to vote to protect community parks?
Grant Parsons
Traverse City