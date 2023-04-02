The Record-Eagle published the news Friday that the City Manager Marty Colburn is suddenly leaving his job with Traverse City. It’s not clear whether he's quitting or being removed.
What is happening to Marty Coburn, and why?
The public has the right to know what its employees are doing, whether they’re in trouble, the nature of the trouble, who is disciplining them, or whether it's “just politics.”
Staffing changes often mean policy changes, and the public has the right to understand the workings of the public corporation of Traverse City.
Non-disclosure agreements are antithetical to public governance. Any government using non-disclosure agreements to terminate high officials, such as Mr. Colburn, should be investigated.
Please pursue this story.
Grant Parsons,
Traverse City
