Four sheriffs
With friends like these …
Hundreds of people blocked Lansing with “Operation Gridlock.” They screamed “Lock her up!” and “Liberate Michigan from Gov. Whitmer!”
Where have we heard “lock her up”before? Who said it?
Now this: The Record-Eagle reported on April 15 that four northern Michigan sheriffs — Ted Schendel (Benzie), Mike Borkovich (Leelanau), Ken Falk (Manistee) and Kim Cole (Mason) — issued a news release against Gov. Whitmer and will not enforce her order. I am shocked that a band of sheriffs would issue a joint news release appearing to side with Operation Gridlock.
I don’t know if the sheriffs are playing partisan politics. I don’t know if the sheriffs are official members of Operation Gridlock. It’s hard to believe four sheriffs coincidentally got together to issue a news release opposing the governor on the same day as Operation Gridlock.
Schendel, Borkovich, Falk and Coleseem to have forgotten their oath and this truth: In this medical crisis, our enemy is COVID-19, not our own government.
Grant Parsons
Traverse City
