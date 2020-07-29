Take a collaborative approach
Many residents believe North Flight and Blair Township already provide excellent ALS services for Long Lake Township. Passing a $3,200,000 bond proposal in Long Lake Township locks-in $18 million of additional taxpayer expense over the next 15 years.
Reasons given for doing this initiative were inadequate ambulance response times and concerns of “some residents;" however, detailed analysis was not provided. An alternative approach would be for township leaders to seriously engage and collaborate with current partner providers, neighboring townships and all residents to achieve a more efficient, less expensive ALS improvement plan.
Remember to vote.
Terry Paquet
Traverse City
