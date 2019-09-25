Government we deserve
It says a lot about the state of our nation when the president falsifies a document, presents it as the work of scientists and our whole country shrugs. The litany of Trump’s lies leaves us more desensitized to each successive outrage. Does anyone even remember Trump siding with Putin over our own intelligence community, or him saying that Klansmen and Nazis are “fine people”? These are only a few of his many affronts to the Constitution and to common decency.
Impeachment is appropriate and yet pointless. He must lose by a vote of the people. If he doesn’t, well, we get the government we deserve.
Sean Palmer
Traverse City
