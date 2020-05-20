Golden guidance
It's unfortunate that Meijer cannot require customers to wear a face mask. Meijer has signs stating that all customers should wear one. But some people choose not to. Why? I spoke with a manager at the store who said they don't have enough staff to police those customers. Also, they don't want to put their workers at risk if they confront someone proudly not wearing a mask who is looking for a fight. They don't want what happened in a Family Dollar store in Flint recently: A security guard was shot dead.
In the meantime, our infamous president tells us to abide by the CDC rules, yet also break them if we want. With his golden guidance, how can we go wrong?
William Palmer
Traverse City
