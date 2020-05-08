Vote for Schweitzer
I am writing to support Dave Schweitzer in his re-election to the Cherryland Electric Board. Dave is a business owner with decades of experience in the financial services industry. He is concerned with safe, reliable and affordable energy. Having served on the TCLP board, I have been impressed with Dave's knowledge of the electric industry and where it is headed in the future. While many candidates running for these positions focus solely on renewable energy sources, Dave has the business acumen to analyze all opportunities pertaining to energy acquisition and make decisions that are beneficial to the customers of Cherryland Electric.
Jeff Palisin
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.