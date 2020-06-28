Feed children first
A new Brookings Institute survey found mothers with young children, nearly one-fifth say their children are not getting enough to eat, three times as high as in 2008, during the worst of the Great Recession. This should be deeply concerning to all of us — especially our elected leaders in Washington, D.C.
In the next COVID-19 relief package, Congress must guarantee that anyone who needs nutrition assistance is able to access it and increase benefits to better serve struggling families. By boosting the maximum SNAP (food stamp) benefit nationwide, raising the minimum benefit to $30 per month, and removing the barriers to access to nutrition assistance put in place by the Donald Trump administration.
Leaders concerned about the economy should focus on SNAP. SNAP benefits are one of the fastest, most effective forms of economic stimulus because they get money into the economy very quickly.
Not the time to give more money to rich but to our kids who are the future of the USA. We should not starve the children who have no say and had nothing to do with this virus and the damage it is causing.
Call your elected officials and tell them to save our children.
Mary O’Neill
Presque Isle
