Friend for East Bay supervisor
Beth Friend has the ability to engage with the East Bay residents to ascertain various perspectives in a friendly, open manner. Her educational background in statistical analysis allows her to guide the township in finding effective solutions. I approached her with a concern of handicap access at Grace McDonald Park Pavilions. She acknowledged my concern and possible solution, forwarded it to the parks commission board and three times updated me to the remedy of my concern in a timely manner. Her leadership helped find a solution with Garfield and Acme townships to keep the Metro Fire Department viable into the future.
These are examples of effective leadership. Our township is ever changing and we need a leader who values what makes East Bay special. Beth is effective, caring and accessible. Vote Beth Friend for East Bay supervisor.
Bob Olson
East Bay Township
