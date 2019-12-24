Christmas season
As we prepare to celebrate another Christmas, it is with a very heavy heart each time to hear people use the phrase “happy holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas,” especially on television commercials. Have they forgotten that this all began with the birth of Jesus those many years ago? Without Jesus, there would be no presents, decorated trees and special meals with family and friends.
I ask that we will put the emphasis back where it belongs, on the birth of Jesus. I wish each person a blessed “Merry Christmas” and a very happy new year.
Barb Olson
Grawn
