Re-elect Shamroe
During her last four years on the Traverse City Commission, Amy honored our city’s history and planned for its future. She supports both the City’s and Traverse City Light and Power’s 100-percent renewable energy goals. She aims to offer fiber service to TCLP ratepayers.
As a member of the Arts Commission, she cares about culture. She served on the Envision 8th Street Steering Committee and Boardman Lake Loop Advisory Committee to guide transportation solutions. Amy is a thoughtful, action-oriented leader. She listens, values people’s diverse perspectives and is pragmatic about finances. Together, let's re-elect Amy Shamroe on Nov. 5.
Megan Olds
Traverse City
