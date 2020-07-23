Supporting Roth
I am voting for John Roth for state representative. He is an astute businessman and has his finger on the pulse of our economy. He supports education as well as helping to solve our lower income housing crisis.
In his years serving with the local GOP, he has proven his above average leadership skills. With his great patience he is willing to listen to every side of the story and gain a full understanding of a situation prior to making judgments. He will not sit back and let our region be silent.
Robert L. Ogur
Traverse City
