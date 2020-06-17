Letter: O’Connor
Act now on climate change
The Record-Eagle’s article on May 28 regarding the torrential rainfall in Traverse City mentioned the extensive and devastating damage, but it failed to address the underlying cause of this event — which incidentally was rated by the National Weather Service as a “50-100 year storm” of such intensity that it should occur only once every 50-100 years. The underlying cause? Climate change. Warmer air holds more water and increases the number and severity of storms and flooding. Climate change is here and it is now. It impacts us all, either directly through flood damage or indirectly through higher insurance premiums and tax bills for repairs. Scientists agree the main cause of climate change is increased CO2 in the atmosphere, largely from human sources.
Some things we can do: Switch to green power through your utility company, install your own solar panels, add insulation, switch to LED light bulbs, drive less, buy a hybrid or electric vehicle and contact your legislatures and urge them to support the bipartisan bill H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which puts a price on carbon at its source and encourages innovation. We must act now.
Marlene O’Connor
Suttons Bay
