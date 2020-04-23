Superintendent search
Some have commented that the coronavirus is the one true evil equalizer, wreaking havoc across gender, race and social economic status.
Hiring a new superintendent could also be an equalizer, but of a positive nature, bringing forth a fresh start for all administrators, staff, parents, students, board members and community members. The only way to ensure this is to hire an individual from outside the district.
The recent past has shown that despite your best efforts, there are secrets that live just under the surface that continue to breed distrust and angst within the TCAPS community. Try as you might to discount it, it exists, and it is your responsibility to rectify it.
Hiring a qualified outsider would require all of us to work collaboratively in the best interests of our community to help this individual be successful in maximizing our community’s immense strengths and minimizing its limitations. This individual would be able to start playing “educational offense” rather than constant defense at your direction (Blocking FOIA requests, etc.). Just think, this new superintendent from elsewhere could be exactly what we need, a breath of fresh educational air.
Cathy O’Connor
Traverse City
President of Step Up Northern Michigan
Parent of four current TCAPS students
