An inclusive city
Social distancing. Stay home. Eventually we’ll hear more about the the outcomes of social isolation — depression, loneliness and anxiety.
How can a city mitigate these outcomes? The built environment can hinder or facilitate. A sense of belonging to a diverse and open community is necessary. A city that is inclusive in practice, not theory.
Upzoning Traverse City’s neighborhoods to allow incremental addition of livable density can lead to belonging. More people walking and biking to and from work and leisure places, instead of socially isolated in a vehicle.
We can mitigate the toll of social isolation. Hearing the morning routine of the person with whom you share a wall. Waving through the window to someone who rents an ADU. Conversing from balcony to sidewalk with your neighbor. Meeting a loved one at the park by bicycle. Wishing a neighbor “good morning” while sweeping the porch. These relationships remind us we aren't alone. We're part of something larger than ourselves and the four walls around us. We belong.
Our impact on the environment, our role in the economy, affordability of life are tied to our current zoning. As we grapple with the effects of social isolation, it's time we practiced inclusivity. It’s time to upzone our neighborhoods.
Shea M. O'Brien
Traverse City
