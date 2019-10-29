Support for Tom Mair
As a woman and university student studying civil engineering, I’m voting for Tom Mair for the two-year seat on the City Commission vacated by Michele Howard.
Mair’s assured leadership speaks directly to his values. He will protect neighborhoods and protect the environment. His elected government experience has shown he knows how to bring peaceful resolutions to conflicts. He’s an independent thinker who isn’t bound to any PAC or special interest money.
Electing Mair honors Michele Howard’s legacy.
I support Mair’s long view: no extension of TIF ‘97, no taller parking decks and that the needs of taxpaying residents come first.
MacKenzie O’Toole
Traverse City
