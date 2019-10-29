Impeachment necessary
It’s time — past time — to open a formal impeachment inquiry. One hundred and thirty members of the House have already come out in support. I want to know why the remaining members, including my member of Congress Jack Bergman, have yet to come on board. Democrats have had control of the House of Representatives since the beginning of the year and still have yet to hold Trump accountable for his criminal conduct. In my opinion, time’s up.
Trump may lie to the American people, but the evidence does not. Mueller’s report found more than a hundred secret communications between Trump’s team and Russia or individuals tied to Russia. It found that Trump’s own campaign chairman gave polling data to a former Russian intelligence officer. It outlined at least 10 occasions in which Trump obstructed justice, which is a serious crime, to say the least. If you or I did what Trump did, we’d be in jail.
Trump can scream “no collusion” all he wants, but these actions are unacceptable from any American, much less from the commander in chief who is tasked with protecting our national security. Every lawmaker should want to hold Trump accountable for his crimes.
Mary O’Neill
Presque Isle
