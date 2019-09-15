Election security
During his testimony before Congress, former special counsel Robert Mueller had a clear message: Our election system is still vulnerable to Russian interference, and efforts to tamper with future U.S. elections are already underway.
Right now, multiple bills that would protect our elections from future cyber threats have been proposed in Congress with bipartisan support, yet Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to let them see the Senate floor.
McConnell is prioritizing his party over the safety and integrity of our elections. But we finally have an opportunity to force McConnell and the Senate to do something. The House of Representatives recently passed an appropriations bill that would allocate $600 million in election security funding to states. This key piece of legislation would allow states to replace outdated voting equipment with systems that use voter-verified paper ballots, the best way to protect vote counts from hacking and cyber threats. The Senate must pass an appropriations bill in September, and we have a real chance to make sure it includes election security funding.
I’m calling on my senators and the rest of the Senate to take a stand and approve election security funding this month — before it’s too late.
Mary O’Neill
Presque Isle
