Medication costs
H.R. 3 would be a huge help to our nation in lowering costs for medications people need to stay healthy.
This reform would let Medicare negotiate lower drug prices for people on Medicare and people on private insurance. Medicare used to be able to negotiate lower drug prices, until Republicans banned Medicare from doing so in 2003 to protect Big Pharma’s profits. Since then, drug prices have skyrocketed.
Non-partisan experts found Medicare negotiating lower drug prices could reduce prices as much as 55 percent for consumers.
As drug prices have risen, insurers are shifting costs to consumers and families are being impacted most. Across the country, families are facing poor health outcomes due to drug prices preventing them from being able to access and afford the medication they need to maintain their health.
As of January 2019, the prices on more than 250 prescription drugs increased by 6 percent or more. Drug corporations are making record-breaking profits because they’re hiking up drug prices five times higher than they should.
Nine in 10 people want Congress to grant Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices.
We need to let our Rep. Jack Bergman know we want lower drug prices.
Mary O’Neill
Presque Isle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.