Energy and passion
I am proud to support Ashlea Walter for the City Commission. Ashlea is an honest, hard working community leader who strives to assure that every voice is heard.
Ashlea will bring her energy and passion to protecting what makes Traverse City special, and her ability to build consensus to addressing the issues we face. While she is guided by her years of experience on local boards and commissions, she never hesitates to embrace a new approach to get a problem solved.
Ashlea is a thoughtful, careful leader who will serve us well on the Commission and deserves our support.
Dan O’Neil
Traverse City
