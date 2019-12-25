Red-hot economy
I have now seen one too many FB posts, tweets, FoxNews “tickers” and letters to the editor touting the red-hot economy under President Trump – my head is going to explode if I don’t just state the obvious: Yes, the economy is doing great because we are running $1 trillion-plus annual deficits!
Macroeconomics 101: Booming economy = time to raise taxes, decrease spending, pay down the debt, i.e., run a surplus (as in 1998-2001). Faltering economy = time to lower taxes, increase spending, run a deficit.
If the economy is hot, as it is now, and we run $1 trillion deficits what happens when the economy cools off? $2 trillion deficits? $3 trillion? Wait for it ... “But the economy will only cool off if we raise taxes and cut spending.” Even if this statement was true -- and it’s not -- these deficits are not sustainable. When do you think we should face reality and start paying them down? If not now, when? Pick a year.
Anything that can’t go on forever won’t go on forever. In short, yes, what a great party we can throw when we don’t worry about paying the tab. Our grandkids will love us for it.
Sean O’Connor
Traverse City
