I don’t feel that prepared
On April 1, 2020, State Sen. Curt Vanderwall wrote in an op-ed in the Record-Eagle: “While we face extraordinary challenges, we have never been more prepared to meet them.” Considering that Sen. Vanderwall is the chairman of the Michigan Senate’s Health Policy and Human Services Committee, that is very reassuring — and very reminiscent of the message put forth by President Donald Trump.
However, the senator and I seem to have taken different courses in mathematics and statistics. I, for one, am mortified by the slope of curves shown on a graphic (https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-cases) released on April 4 by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Their data use five-day moving averages for each country, revealing any given day, as well as two days before and two later.
One can only wonder how flat the curve would be if the White House’s National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, established in 2014, had not been dissolved in 2018. Their mission was to prepare for pandemics like COVID-19. Somehow, I do not share the feeling of preparedness.
William Northway
Frankfort
