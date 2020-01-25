Message to Goliath
The Inman recall campaign received almost 14,000 signatures. About 200 were disqualified because of irregularities. These reflected the will of regular citizens, incensed they lacked representation during crucial votes in 2019. Unknowingly, some signed twice, while others signed on the wrong page. Human error. What was not an error: 14,000 voters who objected to their representative getting paid while not doing his job.
The Inman recall challenges should not be borne by its magnificent leaders. They exceeded expectations that the lame duck legislation tried to thwart by enacting laws for recalls to fail. They restricted timelines and set up obstructions to keep in office politicians who abuse the privilege of representing their community. Lame duck won this time.
The Inman recall came within a razor's edge of triumph. They are to be commended. Kudos to those who worked tirelessly and valiantly with slingshot in hand. Message to Goliath: we are not finished yet.
Anastacia Norris
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.