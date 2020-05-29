Schweitzer for Cherryland Electric
I've known Dave Schweitzer since 1986. We've been colleagues in the investment business, our kids have gone to school together and our families have enjoyed outdoor recreation together over the past 35 years. Dave’s integrity as a business professional, his deep knowledge of economics and finance and his consistent application of reason and logic to solve complex issues give me confidence that he will guide Cherryland through times of great change and uncertainty. As a customer who depends on Cherryland for stable, cost-effective electricity, it will be my privilege and honor to vote for Dave.
William L. Newberry
Traverse City
Commented
